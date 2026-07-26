ABVP volunteers launch flood relief donation drive in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Dhmdhama unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) launched a flood relief collection drive on Saturday to support thousands of families affected by the devastating floods in Upper Assam.

As part of the initiative, ABVP volunteers collected voluntary donations from local traders, business establishments, and members of the public across Dhmdhama. Carrying donation boxes, the student volunteers visited Dhmdhama Market, commercial establishments, and the weekly Saturday market, appealing to people to contribute towards relief efforts for flood-affected families.

The campaign received a positive response from local shopkeepers, businessmen, and residents, who came forward with financial contributions to assist those impacted by the floods.

Meanwhile, a similar humanitarian initiative was witnessed in Nalbari town, where members of the student community, artists, the Nagara Naam Sangh, and theatre artistes jointly conducted a voluntary donation drive. Carrying donation boxes, they approached business establishments and members of the public to raise funds for flood relief, reflecting a collective effort by various sections of society to stand in solidarity with the flood victims of Assam.

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