Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews Flood Relief Measures in Sivasagar

Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed flood relief measures at camps in Sivasagar district on Saturday, assuring affected families of continued support from the Centre.

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SIVASAGAR/DIBRUGARH: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed flood relief operations in Assam’s Sivasagar district and reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted assistance to families affected by the ongoing floods. During his visit to the relief camp at Lakhimi Nagar ME School in Sivasagar, the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP interacted with displaced families and assessed their well-being. He reviewed the availability of essential supplies and directed officials to ensure that no affected family faces difficulties in accessing food, healthcare, safe drinking water or other basic necessities. Sonowal later visited another relief camp at Bir Lachit Borphukan College in Bihubor, where he inspected the arrangements for food distribution, drinking water and other relief materials while interacting with flood-hit residents.

Addressing people at the camps, Sonowal said the Central and Assam governments are working in close coordination to provide timely relief to all affected citizens. He said the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands firmly with the people of Assam during this challenging period and remains committed to safeguarding lives by ensuring continuous access to relief materials, healthcare and other essential services.

Highlighting the resilience of the people of Assam, the Union Minister expressed confidence that coordinated efforts by governments, voluntary organisations and citizens would help the state overcome the crisis and support affected families in rebuilding their lives.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal flagged off the Assam Olympic Association’s flood relief mission from Jalan Outdoor Stadium in Dibrugarh. The convoy is carrying food, clothing and other essential supplies for flood-affected families in Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, where several areas remain inundated.

Sonowal was accompanied by Assam Cabinet Ministers Bimal Borah, Sushanta Borgohain and Keshab Mahanta, Assam BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia, MLAs Diplu Ranjan Sharma and Taranga Gogoi, along with other public representatives and local dignitaries.

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