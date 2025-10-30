Acharya conference held at Bilasipara’s Sankardev Sishu aru Vidya Niketan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A one-day triennial conference of acharyas (teachers) from ten niketans under the Gauripur Sankul (block) of the Bongaigaon division was held at Bilasipara’s Sankardev Sishu Aru Vidya Niketan on Wednesday. More than two hundred teachers participated in the event. The conference was inaugurated by Dr Haricharan Das, the newly-appointed Divisional Head of Bongaigaon division of Sishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam. In his address, Dr Das recalled the remarkable contributions of the teachers of Sankardev Sishu Aru Vidya Niketan in promoting value-based education rooted in Indian culture. He urged all niketans to organize Matri Sammilan (Mother’s Meet), Abhibhabak Sammilan (Guardians’ Meet), and similar programmes to make the public aware of the ideal education propagated by Sishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam. The conference, hosted by Shibaji Karmakar, the Principal of Bilasipara’s Sankardev Sishu Aru Vidya Niketan, also featured competitions in public speaking, group songs, dance, and other activities among the teachers.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Confers Highest State Civilian Awards