Eight-day Assam Book Fair at Bongaigaon concludes with grand success

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Assam Book Fair at Bongaigaon concluded on Wednesday after eight vibrant days of literary and cultural celebrations at Gandhi Maidan. Jointly organized by the Axom Prakashan Parishad and the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association, the fair recorded book sales worth over Rs 30 lakh, reflecting the encouraging response of readers from across the region.

Assam’s Education Minister and Chairman of the Axom Prakashan Parishad, Dr Ranoj Pegu, attended the valedictory session as chief guest. In his address, Dr Pegu highlighted the importance of books in shaping an enlightened society, stating, “Books are the foundation of knowledge, and primary education in the mother tongue ensures proper brain development.” He urged everyone to cultivate the habit of reading, describing it as essential for intellectual growth and mental well-being.

Distinguished guest Diganta Biswa Sharma, Convener of the Assamese Language Advisory Board of the Sahitya Akademi, said that literature and books were the true expressions of the soul. He emphasized that the book fair had given new momentum to Assam’s intellectual movement and called upon parents to inspire children to read from an early age.

Historian and author Dr Gajendra Adhikari remarked that the culture of reading was a mark of a civilized nation. He added that book culture was deeply rooted in Assam’s ancient civilization and that it remained vital for preserving the state’s intellectual heritage.

Axom Prakashan Parishad Secretary Pramod Kalita thanked the people of Bongaigaon for their overwhelming participation. The event also featured a Borgeet performance by Rijaa Das and prize distribution among winners of inter-school cultural competitions, making the closing ceremony both memorable and inspiring.

