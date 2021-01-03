Achyut Chandra Deva Goswami Memorial Lecture organized by Basudev Xatra

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: "Will power is the best strength. Any individual, who uses it in right direction with the right plan, can achieve success and conquer all adversities," said Dr. Girin Gogoi, a prominent academician and the retired Principal of Dhakuakhana College, in Dhakuakhana of Lakhimpur district on Saturday. He said so while delivering the Baikunthi Xatradhikar Shri Shri Achyut Chandra Deva Goswami Memorial Lecture organized by Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra, the noted Vaishnav Peeth of the north-eastern region.

Notably, the lecture event is organized by the Xatra every year in connection with the programme which is held in order to confer the Baikunthi Xatradhikar Shri Shri Achyut Chandra Deva Goswami Memorial Gold Medal. This medal is awarded by the Xatra to the student who bags the highest mark in Assamese in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam every year in Lakhimpur district.

Like the previous years, this year too, the medal was conferred to Shymalima Baruah, a meritorious student living at Dulia Gaon under Dhakuakhana subdivision, who secured cent per cent marks in Assamese in the said exam. The gold medal, weighing one tola, is accompanied by a citation, prize money of cash Rs. 5000, a safura, gamosa, seleng sador and bundle of books.

The ceremonial programme organized on this occasion commenced with Xatradhikar Bhupendra Deva Goswami in the chair. In his lecture, Dr. Girin Gogoi further stated, "Just as a fertile land can give a good harvest, a family and society enriched with noble behavioral traits and attributes can produce successful students or citizens in the real sense. Such students or citizens are the resources of the society."

On the other hand, invited guest Banamali Sut, the Pradhan Acharya of Dhakuakhana Sankardev Shishu Niketan, called upon the students to build their capacity to serve the motherland. The programme was inaugurated by Pradip Kumar Dwivedi, the in-charge SDO (Civil) of Dhakuakhana subdivision.

In the same programme, the Xatra Management and Development Committee feted the students who passed the last HSLC exam with flying colours from Basudev Than Sankardev High School. A galaxy of prominent persons was present in the programme.