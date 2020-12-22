Xatradhikar sends SOS to Assam government for renovation

CHAMARIA XATRA MATH

GUWAHATI: The Xatradhikar of an 18th century 'Math' (monastic organization) in Kamrup district has sent an SOS to the State government for renovation of the ageing structure – whose interior has been peeling off with age.

The 'Math' at Chamariya Xatra in Kamrup district was built by Swagadeo Lakshmi Singha in 1771. The King later donated 800 bighas of land to the Xatra. The Xatra has an Akshay Bonti (inexhaustible flame) that has been kept lit since 1588. The Xatra also has a mentor's seat (Guru Ashan) built by none other than Mahapurush Madhabdev himself.

Local folk believe that the Xatra was built in 1588 by BorBishnu Ata as instructed by Mahapurush Madhabdev.

However, the 'Math' on the Xatra premises has been corroding fast as it has not been renovated for a long time.

Talking to The Sentinel, Xatradhikar Nigamananda Adhikari of the Xatra said, "We've already moved the State government for renovation of the 'Math' with help from Archeological department. The 'Math' needs renovation urgently. Even water seeps through the cracked walls.

"This 'Math' is an inseparable part of the Xatra and a destination spot for devotees. Only the few people doing the daily chores of the 'Math' are allowed to enter it. ChamariaXatra could be an attractive tourist spot if developed in the right way and included in the tourist map of the State."

A local resident, Dulal Bharali, said, "Development of this Xatra started under the present dispensation at Dispur. Renovation of the 'Math' here by the Archeological department is the need of the hour now. That will certainly add sheen to this sacred place."

