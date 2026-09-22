ACMS presses for 20% bonus for Assam tea workers ahead of Durga Puja, major companies sign agreements

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) has demanded payment of the maximum 20% bonus to tea garden workers across Assam at least three weeks ahead of the Sharadiya Durga Puja, as has been the practice in previous years.

ACMS General Secretary Rupesh Gowala said that the union had submitted a formal demand to the associations representing tea garden owners through letter No. A/3/2026/162-23 dated August 25, 2026, seeking payment of the maximum possible bonus to workers.

Following discussions between representatives of tea companies and leaders of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, several major tea companies have already signed agreements to pay a 20% bonus to their workers, as of September 21.

The companies that have entered into 20% bonus agreements include McLeod Russel India Limited, covering 31 tea gardens; APPL (Toklai), 21 gardens; Goodricke Group, 14; MK Shah Exports Limited, 14; Luxmi Tea Company Limited, 13; Dhunseri Tea Company, nine; Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Limited, six; Russell Tea India Limited, seven; Jorhat Tea Company Limited, four; Shri Vasuprada Plantations, four; Madhuting Tea Company, four; MK Jokai, six; and Asian Group Tea Company, two gardens.

Meanwhile, branch unions affiliated with the central organisation have entered into local agreements with most privately owned tea gardens for payment of the maximum 20% bonus. These include Koloni, Uphaliala, Megha, Krishna Bihari, Bajalani, Badulipara, Bokakhat, and Holonguri tea gardens, among others.

Also Read: Seven Assam tea estate groups declare 20% Durga Puja bonus for workers