Seven Assam tea estate groups declare 20% Durga Puja bonus for workers

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: With Durga Puja approaching, seven TE groups in Assam have announced bonus payments for their plantation workers, with all of them opting for the maximum 20% bonus, though some management will release it in two instalments. According to the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Gillanders Arbuthnot, Luxmi Tea Co Pvt Ltd and Goodricke Group Ltd will pay the bonus in two instalments of 15% and 5%. The first instalment is expected to be paid before Durga Puja, while the remaining 5% will be disbursed before Magh Bihu or Holi in 2027. Dhunseri, Madhuting Tea Pvt Ltd, Shri Vasuprada Plantations, and Keshava Plantations have announced payment of the full 20% bonus in a single instalment. The trade union has been seeking early declaration and disbursement of the annual bonus so that plantation workers can receive the money before the festival. The bonus is considered an important source of additional income for tea garden workers during the festive season, when household expenditure generally increases.

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