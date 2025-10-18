ACP Wins Big in Bongaigaon University’s First PG Students’ Union Election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP), the student wing of Asom Gana Parishad, achieved a grand victory in the first-ever General Election of the Bongaigaon University Post Graduate Students’ Union (BUPGSU) held on Friday. Out of 15 posts, two ACP candidates won uncontested, 12 others secured their positions through the election, and one post went to an ABVP candidate.

The historic election, conducted under the supervision of Dr Rupnath Owary, Director of Students’ Welfare, saw participation from Post Graduate, Undergraduate, and Higher Secondary students. Bimalendu Kumar Ghosh (ACP) was elected President with 1176 votes, while Rudramoni Ray (ACP) became General Secretary with 1419 votes. Other ACP winners included Saribha Daimary as Vice-President, Puja Biswas as Assistant General Secretary, Hirokjyoti Khakhlary as Literary Secretary, Muskan Sharma as Cultural Secretary, and several others in sports, gymnasium, and social service portfolios, with uncontested wins for Music Secretary and Debate & Symposium Secretary.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Taranee Deka congratulated the newly-elected representatives, urging them to work collectively for the academic and overall development of the University. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for October 23 at 3:00 pm in the university auditorium, marking a new chapter in student democracy at Bongaigaon University.

