AKRSU calls massive Koch Rajbanshi rally in Bongaigaon on Nov 9

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The All Koch Rajbanshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) has announced a massive public gathering to be held in Bongaigaon on November 9, urging all Koch-Rajbanshi organizations to join hands for the greater interest of the community.

AKRSU General Secretary Balaram Barman said that the rally would press for two long-standing demands — the formation of a separate Kamatapur state and the inclusion of the Koch-Rajbanshi community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

“The Koch-Rajbanshi community is not one to beg for its rights on its knees. We will continue our fight to secure our rightful place,” said Barman, calling for united participation from every corner of the region.

