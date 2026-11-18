A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator, has launched its next-generation Adani Rewards membership programme across eight airports, including Guwahati, offering passengers a range of travel, dining, shopping and hospitality benefits worth up to Rs 65,000 annually.

The unified, tier-based membership programme will be available across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram airports. Integrated with the Adani OneApp, the programme will allow passengers to access exclusive offers, earn rewards and pre-book various airport services through a single digital platform.