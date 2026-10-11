Assam: Dibrugarh Airport concludes Yatri Seva Abhiyan

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Airport, Airports Authority of India (AAI), concluded the Yatri Seva Abhiyan, observed from September 17 to October 10, with a series of passenger-centric initiatives aimed at strengthening passenger facilitation and promoting efficient airport operations.

As part of the concluding programme, a felicitation ceremony was organised to recognise and appreciate the contributions of personnel from CISF, airlines, ground handling agencies, and the 'May I Help You' team. The personnel were presented with appreciation certificates and small tokens of appreciation by AAI in recognition of their dedicated service and contribution to ensuring smooth passenger movement and efficient airport operations.

AlSO READ: Assam: Dibrugarh Airport wraps up PRADIPTI summer internship programme