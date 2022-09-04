Add-on course on creative writing in English launched by Gargaon College

OUR CORRESPONDENT



SIVASAGAR: The Department of English, Gargaon College in association with IQAC launched an add-on course on creative writing in English approved by Dibrugarh University recently.

A Special Online Lecture was therefore organized to mark the inauguration of the course. In his inaugural address, noted academician, essayist and Principal, Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta expressed his satisfaction over the launch of 16 courses out of the 23 approved add-on courses in the college. Defining creative writing as an artistic expression of what we think, imagine and express, Dr Mahanta expressed hope that the course on creative writing in English will definitely be beneficial and add additional credentials to the academic career of students. He appreciated the efforts of the department of English in introducing the course and also lauded the efforts of Dr Surajit Saikia, IQAC Coordinator for taking the initiative to design the entire gamut of courses.

Also read: Students of Gargaon College excel in degree final exam

Also Watch: