Additional District Magistrate Monjit Borkakoti prohibited victory procession

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: Additional District Magistrate Monjit Borkakoti, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 Cr PC, prohibited assembly of five or more persons within 100 metres of the counting venue for 122 Tinsukia LAC, 123 Digboi LAC and 125 Doomdooma LAC i.e. Women's ITI Borguri Tinsukia on May 2.

However, security personnel, government servant on duty, journalists and health department officials with proper identity cards from appropriate authority are exempted from the purview of the order. In another order, the ADM prohibited victory procession, bursting of firecrackers after the counting on May 2. Besides, not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorized representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer.

