Magistrate Swapnil Tembe imposed Section 144 in East Garo Hills

WILLIAMNAGAR: East Garo Hills District Magistrate, Swapnil Tembe has promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC imposing night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am and directed the shops and commercial establishments to close at 7 pm.

The circular also prohibited the duration of religious gatherings beyond 45 minutes, adding that such gatherings must be held with 50% seating capacity. Any kind of gathering beyond 30 people and meeting and training without prior permission has been also prohibited.

The circular also said that wearing of face masks is mandatory and smoking and spitting in public places is strictly prohibited and the violators will be imposed with penalty by the designated officers, stated a release.

