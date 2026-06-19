Additional Water Released from Khandong Dam Amid Heavy Inflows, Says DDMA Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Hojai, informed on Thursday evening that the Kopili hydropower project operated by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at Umrangshu has released additional water in a controlled manner from the Khandong dam. The measure was taken in response to unusually high inflows into the reservoir following recent heavy rainfall. According to the latest water-level report from the Water Resources Department at 2:00 pm, the district’s main rivers — the Kopili and the Jamuna — are flowing below danger levels and are showing signs of receding. The administration clarified that there is no cause for alarm anywhere in the district at this time.

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