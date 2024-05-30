Assam: Kapili river floods low-lying areas following Khandong dam water release and Cyclone 'Remal' in West Karbi Anglong

Dongkamukam: With the release of water from the 7 gates of Umrangso Khandong dam, water level of Kapili river has soared since Wednesday evening inundating almost all the low-lying areas in addition to heavy downpour triggered by cyclone ‘Remal’ in West Karbi Anglong.

The villages mostly affected by Kopili include Kheroni area, Sildubi Deramukh, Lalmati, Kollongamukh, Mugasong, Bithung, Tumpreng, Taradubi, Namtarabi etc. and over hundreds of hectares were submerged.

The exact loss of vegetable cultivated granary belonging to farmers cannot be estimated because flood water was soaring till the filing of the report.

A multi-crore embankment construction was underway in most of the Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency but due to snail pace of work in some vulnerable areas it could not be completed before rainy season.

However, citizens of the affected area were alerted earlier to move to safer places along with their belongings and no loss of human life was reported till evening. Few people were said to have temporarily sought refuge on the embankment. Because of the cyclonic storm, power has been off for the last two days.

Meanwhile, Dongkamukam to Kheroni road is closed down totally due to over flowing rain water across the subway and due to weak wooden bridge near Telehor Jengkha.

