Adhyatmik Yuva Sanmilan 2025 to be held in Sivasagar from Nov 13–16

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Adhyatmik Yuva Sammilan (AYUS), established on April 30, 2010, under the patronage of Sri Sri Dakhinpat Xatra, will organize a four-day residential workshop titled AYUS 2025 from November 13 to 16 in Sivasagar.

The sanmilan, aimed at imparting physical, moral and spiritual education to youths below 45 years of age, has so far conducted 16 workshops across various districts of Assam, training nearly 33,000 young men and women. Starting from Jorhat and Majuli to Gauhati University, the workshops have included sessions on morning prayers, yoga and pranayama for physical and mental well-being, meditation for enhancing concentration, the spiritual essence of the Bhagavad Gita, moral and character building, practical applications of modern science, women’s health issues and solutions, as well as preservation and skill development in folk culture.

The upcoming AYUS 2025 will be a large-scale workshop exclusively for women, to be held at the Parag Chaliha Stadium of Sibsagar University with the participation of around 3,000 women.

The inaugural day’s events will include the opening of the Swargadeo Jayadhwaj Singha Kshetra, followed by the inauguration of the training camp by experienced instructors, the release of a souvenir volume, Brahma Vandana, yoga-pranayama sessions and other activities.

The grand closing ceremony on November 16 will be graced by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, as announced by the organizers.

