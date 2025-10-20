Associated Press Club of Greater Sivasagar condemns Baksa violence, calls for peaceful justice for Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Associated Press Club of Greater Sivasagar has expressed deep concern and wished for the speedy recovery of journalists injured during the tense situation that erupted near the Central Jail in Baksa district on October 15.

In a press statement, Chief Convener of the club and senior journalist Pranjal Rajguru stated that the incident, which occurred while the accused in the alleged mysterious death of Assam’s popular singer Zubeen Garg were being taken to jail custody, was highly unfortunate and condemnable. The unexpected turn of events left several police personnel, journalists on duty, and members of the public seriously injured.

Rajguru further remarked that during peaceful public demonstrations, it is generally expected that a cooperative and calm environment be maintained to allow the media to perform their duties responsibly. However, in this incident, journalists were assaulted and vehicles belonging to media organizations and the police were set on fire by miscreants, which is deeply regrettable, he said. The statement emphasized the need to prevent such law and order breakdowns in the future and urged that the CID and investigating authorities conduct a fair, impartial, and time-bound probe into the death of the beloved artiste Zubeen Garg, a matter that has touched the hearts of all Assamese people.

On behalf of the Associated Press Club, Rajguru appealed to the people of Assam to maintain peace, restraint and patience during this time of grief and sorrow. The statement also urged everyone to uphold public harmony, unity, and brotherhood, and to continue the struggle for justice for Zubeen Garg in a non-violent and dignified manner.

