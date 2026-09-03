Assam News

Adivasi group stages protest in Dibrugarh over wages, benefits for small tea garden workers

The Adivasi Yuva-Chatra Santha, Assam (AICSA) staged a protest in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, raising a series of long-standing issues faced by workers employed in small tea gardens across Assam.
Tea Workers Stage Protest
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A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Adivasi Yuva-Chatra Santha, Assam (AICSA) staged a protest in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, raising a series of long-standing issues faced by workers employed in small tea gardens across Assam. The organisation took out a rally from in front of the Dibrugarh Chowkidingee Sahitya Sabha Bhawan to the office of the Dibrugarh District Commissioner, where its central committee staged a demonstration. The protesters demanded assured minimum wages, provident fund (PF) benefits, timely payment of bonuses, safe transportation facilities, and stronger protection of workers’ human rights.

Also Read: Restarting small tea gardens: A livelihood perspective

Protest
Adivasi Yuva-Chatra Santha, Assam
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