Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Demands Separate Sarna Religion Status, Recognition for Santhali

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Assam state committee of Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) demanded a separate religion for Adivasis, claiming that they did not belong to the Hindu religion, but followed the Sarna religion.

The resolution for the demand was made on Saturday in the state committee executive meeting held at Hardutta-Birdutta Bhawan premises in Rangia, which was chaired by State President Sahan Hembram.

Hembram appealed to all the Adivasis to write ‘Sarana’ in the other religion column in the upcoming census. The organisation also demanded state language status for the Santhal language in Assam.

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