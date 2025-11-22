Adivasis take out rally in Kokrajhar demanding ST status, Land Pattas and Wage Hike

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A massive protest rally was organized by the Adivasi organizations in Kokrajhar on Friday demanding inclusion of Adivasis in the ST list.

The protesters demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Adivasi community, implementation of the Adivasi Peace Accord, allocation of land pattas, increase of daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 551 and rehabilitation of families affected by the ethnic clashes of 1996, 1998 and 2014.

The huge protest rally started from the Dimwlgao playground in Kokrajhar and proceeded towards Greenfield. In the rally organized by All Adivasi Students Association of Assam, leaders of various Adivasi organizations along with several hundreds of Adivasi people participated, carrying banners and festoons.

The rally was joined in by All Assam Adivasi Women's Association, All Kurukh Students' Union, AVSAR, Adivasi Seva Samiti, All Lohar-Kumar Students' Union, All Munda-Mandlik Committee, Jaheer Sagun Baichi, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, and several other groups.

Also Read: Hundreds join Adivasi workers’ rally in Silchar seeking ST status, land rights and wage parity