Limbu-Tamang Community Demands Scheduled Tribe Status in Massive Biswanath Rally

Guwahati: Members of the Limbu-Tamang community staged a large rally at Biswanath crossroads, with over a thousand participants demanding recognition as a Scheduled Tribe (ST). The protesters appealed to the government to implement a five-point charter of demands focused on tribal status, constitutional safeguards, and social and economic development.

Community leaders emphasised the necessity of ST status to preserve cultural identity and gain access to reservation benefits, political representation, and welfare programmes. They warned that without formal recognition and tribalisation, the Limbu–Tamang people risk continued marginalisation and exclusion from developmental opportunities.

The demonstration was marked by peaceful yet firm expressions of the community’s decades-long struggle for equality and justice. Speakers highlighted how ST recognition is vital not just for tangible benefits but also for honouring the community’s heritage and dignity within society.

Protesters vowed to intensify their agitation if the government fails to address their demands promptly. The movement reflects growing frustration over prolonged delays in recognising the Limbu–Tamang community’s rightful status, a concern shared by other indigenous groups in the region.

This mobilisation at Biswanath signals a critical juncture, urging authorities to prioritise inclusive policies that embrace the diversity and rights of all tribal communities in Assam. It also underscores the broader call for social justice and reforms critical to empowering historically underrepresented communities.

As the Limbu–Tamang community escalates its call for Scheduled Tribe status, the rally stands as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for equitable recognition and meaningful government action to ensure social harmony and development.