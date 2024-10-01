ADRE 2024: Goalpara Professor Busted In Illegitimate Fundraising

GOALPARA: A shocking incident has come to light in Assam's Goalpara district today. It involves a professor identified as Majbul Haque Chowdhury who happens to be the head of the English department at Goalpara College.

He has been accused of collecting money in the name of fundraising for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and IV posts.

The professor's malpractice was captured live in a video which showed him receiving a huge sum of money from an unknown individual in the district.

The clip has flooded social media platforms and has also raised serious concerns.