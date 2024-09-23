ADRE Candidates Can Collect Copy Of OMR Sheets, Announces Assam CM

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the candidates who had recently appeared for the Grade III Assam Direct Recruitment Exam will be able to collect a photocopy of their OMR sheet from the exam authorities to match with answer keys.

This decision reiterates the government's ironclad commitment to conduct state recruitment exams in a more fair and transparent manner, thereby upholding the sanctity of the process.

It is worth mentioning that the personal information of the candidate, the date of exam, barcode/QR code and answers filled in by candidates are contained in the OMR sheet.