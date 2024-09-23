ADRE Candidates Can Collect Copy Of OMR Sheets, Announces Assam CM

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the candidates who had recently appeared for the Grade III Assam Direct Recruitment Exam will be able to collect a photocopy of their OMR sheet from the exam authorities to match with answer keys.
This decision reiterates the government's ironclad commitment to conduct state recruitment exams in a more fair and transparent manner, thereby upholding the sanctity of the process.
It is worth mentioning that the personal information of the candidate, the date of exam, barcode/QR code and answers filled in by candidates are contained in the OMR sheet.
The Assam CM posted a video message on his social media handle, where he informed that the candidates could collect photocopies of the OMR sheets, by paying a nominal fee of Rs 50 to the exam conducting authority, Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), from Friday to match their answers with the answer key, which will be released on Saturday.
CM Sarma said that this move is a positive step towards maintaining transparency and remove any doubts.
He further informed that if a candidate found that a particular answer in the answer key was wrong after matching their respective OMR sheet, then the candidate would be able to lodge an appeal with SEBA, by paying a fee of Rs 500.
The Chief Minister further added that the amount will be refunded if the candidate's appeal is found to be true.
Moreover, the Chief Minister clarified that the system of paying Rs 500 was introduced as a precautionary measure against any intentional harassment of the officials, adding that the mechanism had been set up as a corrective measure.
