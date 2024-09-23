Assamese Diaspora Dazzles with Bihu Dance During PM Modi's Address in New York

UNIONDALE: The Assamese diaspora stole the show at Nassau Coliseum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bore witness to a dazzling celebration of Indian culture when he visited Uniondale, New York, on Sunday.

During an event attended by over 25,000 people, the Assamese community performed the traditional Bihu dance, a vibrant symbol of joy and festivity.

The performance helped to highlight the rich Indian cultural heritage, thus opening up the diaspora to the nation's culture and promoting unity in diversity.

Titled Modi&US, the event brought out a tremendous bonding between India and the US, this time more focused on the role of Indian Americans playing big.

Despite the venue’s 13,000-seat capacity, the overwhelming turnout reflected the deep enthusiasm and respect for Modi and the Indian-American community’s cultural identity.

Pennsylvania-based Assamese Sagarika Dutta Bhuyan stated in a statement how she was proud to be part of the Bihu performance. "It's an honor to showcase our culture for Prime Minister Modi. Bihu reminds us that our heritage remains with us, no matter where we are," she said while underlining this feeling of emotional attachment between the diaspora and their homeland.

Modis speech did resonate with the audience, reminding them of the diaspora's role in furthering U.S.-India relations and forging common values.

Members from Telangana, Bihar, and Gujarat performed traditional Bollywood folk dances. Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna was praising PM Modi as the elder of the family, unifying everyone before his speech to the Indian community in Long Island.

Earlier, Suhag Shukla, chairman of the organizing committee for the "Modi and US" event, described the gathering as a celebration of the Indian-American community, underlining its very vital role in making India's cultural mark abroad.

In addition to underlining the cultural diversity of the Indian diaspora, the evening reinforced the message that unity and heritage remain at the heart of global Indian communities.