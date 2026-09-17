Adya Shraddha in Sivasagar honours Pritirekha Baruah’s courage, compassion and role in Assam Movement

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A public Adya Shraddha ceremony was organised in memory of noted social worker and devout woman Pritirekha Baruah at her residence in Phukan Nagar in Sivasagar on Wednesday.

The programme began with Naam Prasanga, followed by a book-release ceremony conducted by noted social organiser Saurav Chaliha. The memorial volume ‘Smritir Xoworoni,’ published on the occasion of her Adya Shraddha, was formally released by noted educationist and founder-principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, Dipali Chaliha.

Speaking on the occasion, Dipali Chaliha recalled the courage, dedication, and compassion of Pritirekha Baruah. She said that despite losing her husband at a young age, Baruah shouldered the responsibility of raising her two children while facing numerous challenges.

Chaliha further recalled Baruah’s involvement in the historic Assam Movement. She said that Baruah had stood firmly against the alleged harassment of student activists by the police and CRPF and provided shelter to several students involved in the movement at her residence, thereby helping protect them from police action.

Describing Baruah as an independent-minded woman with strong nationalist convictions, Chaliha said that she possessed the courage and compassion associated with Sati Joymoti. Many students associated with the Assam Movement regarded her as a mother, she added.

Baruah also played an important role in promoting women’s freedom and empowerment in Sivasagar, and remained associated with several women’s organisations and religious institutions.

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