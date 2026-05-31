Assam: Adya Shraddha observance recalls legacy of educationist and social worker Bholanath Moran

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DOOMDOOMA: Renowned educationist, social worker, and founding president of the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU), Bholanath Moran of Gandhaiguri, No. 1 Kakapathar, is being remembered with deep respect on the occasion of his Adya Shraddha on May 31. Born on September 1, 1947, to Akshay Chandra Moran and Bhanumati Moran, he completed his schooling at Kakapathar High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction from Gauhati University in 1967 after studying at DHSK College, Dibrugarh.

The same year, he joined Kakapathar High School as an Assistant Teacher and dedicated his life to education. Following the school's upgradation to Higher Secondary level, he became its Principal in 2000. After nearly four decades of service, he retired on August 31, 2006.

Beyond education, Moran played a significant role in social and community development. As the founding president of AMSU, he guided the organization through its formative years and served two terms. He was also associated with the Kakapathar Co-operative Society from 1971.

In 1976, he attended the All India Youth Congress Presidents' Conference in New Delhi as President of the Kakapathar Youth Congress. He later established the Kakapathar branch of the Assam Science Society in 1986 and served as its Secretary, promoting scientific awareness among the public. He also led an Eco-Development Camp organized by the society that year.

Moran was nominated to the Moran Development Council in 1991 under a Government of Assam initiative. In recognition of his contribution to education, he received the District Distinguished Teacher Award in Tinsukia in 2005. A life member of the Asam Sahitya Sabha since 1989, he actively supported literary and cultural activities.

Family members, admirers, and well-wishers remember him as a dedicated teacher, visionary leader, and tireless social worker whose contributions continue to inspire the Moran community.

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