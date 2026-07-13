African Swine Fever Outbreak in Jamugurihat: Over 200 Pigs Culled, Villagers Fear Rapid Spread

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: More than two hundred pigs from the piggery of one Biswajit Hazarika, a resident of Kusumtola here, have been buried due to the sudden deaths of the pigs. According to available information, the pigs at Biswajit Hazarika’s piggery suddenly became unwell and died from symptoms including fever, aches, vomiting, loose motion with blood dysentery, and respiratory problems. A team from the state veterinary visited the farm and collected samples from the affected pigs.

It is to be mentioned here that Biswajit Hazarika, a young and emerging youth from the Kusumtola area, has ventured to choose the path of self-reliance through piggery. He has chosen to take out a loan from a bank to start his piggery business. But due to the sudden influence of the African swine fever, well over two hundred pigs of various ages had already died. He expressed deep concern over the financial loss and rapid spread of the deadly disease to the adjoining villages. The local residents have expressed tension over the presence of the swine fever in the village and have urged the state veterinary department to undertake immediate steps to stop the disease from spreading.

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