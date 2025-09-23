African Swine Fever outbreak Karbi Anglong locks down Eradigholpani village

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Government of Assam has officially declared Eradigholpani village, under the Howraghat Development Block in Karbi Anglong district, as the epicenter of an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak. In a bid to curb the spread of this highly contagious disease, the District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi, ACS, issued prohibitory orders, effective immediately, to prevent, control, and eradicate ASF in the region.

The area within a one-km radius of Eradigholpani village has been designated as the Infected Zone, while all villages within a ten-km radius fall under the Surveillance Zone. Strict measures have been enforced to contain the outbreak, including a complete ban on the transportation of live pigs, pork, or pork products into or out of the Infected Zone. Animal markets, fairs, or exhibitions involving pigs have been prohibited until further notice.

To prevent environmental contamination, the disposal of pig carcasses in water bodies or public places is strictly forbidden. Veterinary Officers have been authorized to euthanize infected or suspected pigs as per protocol. Local authorities, including municipal and rural bodies, along with officials from the Veterinary, Agriculture, and allied departments, have been directed to enforce these measures rigorously.

In the Surveillance Zone, all pigs will undergo intensive monitoring, including clinical, virological, and serological surveillance. Special attention will be given to domestic pig populations near forest areas, with coordination from the Forest Department to ensure heightened vigilance.

The District Magistrate has warned that any violation of these prohibitory orders would result in strict legal action under applicable laws. The administration urged all residents and stakeholders to cooperate fully to contain the outbreak and protect the region’s livestock.

