Agartala Security Row: TIPRA Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma Surrenders PSOs Over Unexplained Shuffling

In a major political development on October 23, 2026, TIPRA Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma announced that he is surrendering his entire security detail.

Debbarma cited intense "insecurity" caused by the state police administration frequently changing his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) without providing any explanation.

Addressing journalists from his chamber at the MLA hostel in Agartala, the legislator stated that he has officially released his three assigned PSOs and decided to return to his village home.

Debbarma revealed that he has continuously sought clarity from the authorities, to no avail. "I have already written about the matter to the chief minister and concerned authority but have received no reply to letters," the MLA told reporters, detailing that at least 10 letters were sent to the Superintendent of Police (Security) with copies forwarded to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and DGP GS Rao.

This incident adds to the growing friction within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tripura, where TIPRA Motha is a ruling partner.

Debbarma has previously clashed with state security forces and remains a vocal critic regarding indigenous rights, making this security fallout a sensitive point for the alliance.