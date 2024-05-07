Agniveer pre-recruitment screening camp conducted for Adivasi and Tea Garden community youths in Sonitpur district

Rangapara: An Agniveer pre-recruitment screening camp for Adivasi and Tea Garden community youths was conducted at Rangapara Army Cantt in Sonitpur district on Monday. The initiative was organized by the Indian Army at Rangapara, Sonitpur district in collaboration with the Aadhunik India Foundation. The special screening camp aims to train and empower the Adivasi and youth aspirants of tea garden community of Sonitpur district and nearby district of Assam for preparing young army aspirants for physical, medical, and written tests for their smooth absorption in the Armed forces as Agniveers.

Nearly 1200 youths, including girls from different tea gardens under the district of Sonitpur and nearby districts participated in the Agniveer awareness programme which was organized by training team of Indian Army followed by filling of forms, preliminary pre enrolment screening as per physical standards and ground tests, thereby creating a festive and enthusiastic atmosphere among the participants and motivating the aspirants in their preparation and transforming from raw youth to a soldier. The commanding officer of the Rangapara Army Cantt of Indian Army motivated the youth of the tea garden and Adivasi community as well.

The training team briefed and addressed the aspirants on Agniveer recruitment procedure including academics, physical and medical standards, CEE syllabus & physical exam etc. On this occasion, National President of Aadhunik India Foundation, DK Chauhan also encouraged all the Adivasi and tea garden community youths to join the Indian Army, stated a press release.

