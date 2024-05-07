Workshop on ‘Occupational Hazards in Tea Gardens and Tea Factories’ held at Chaiduar College

GOHPUR: The DBT-NER Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub, located at Chaiduar College, Gohpur conducted a workshop on ‘Occupational Hazards in Tea Gardens and Tea Factories’ from May 3 to May 4 in various locations including Agnigarh Tea Industry & Bioplantation, Mijika, Moonmoon Tea Garden, Borgang and Purabi Tea Factory, Bedeti. Pintu Kalita, the owner of Agnigarh Tea factory and garden, along with his team, delivered a talk on the entire tea plantation and orthodox tea-making process, elaborating on the safety measures implemented in both cultivation and factory operations. On the following day, Belaur Hussain, owner of Moonmoon Tea Garden, addressed the tea workers regarding safety measures during spraying and tea plant cutting.

The third session of the workshop took place at Purabi Tea Industry, Bogijuli, Bedeti, where Tapan Kakati, the industry owner, discussed the entire tea-making process using CTC method and highlighted preventive measures throughout the process. Dr. Raju Ojah, PI, Ranjit Kakati, Project Associate, and Aziz Hussain, Lab Assistant, from the Advanced Biotech Hub also contributed their insights on occupational hazards during the workshop, stated a press release.

