Agniveer Recruitment 2027: Online Registration Extended to April 10 for Assam Districts

Online registration for recruitment of Agniveers into the Indian Army for the recruiting year 2027 under the Agnipath Scheme is currently underway.

As per official communication from the Director of Recruiting, Recruiting Office (HQ), Shillong, the registration process, which commenced on February 13, 2026, has now been extended up to April 10, 2026. The office has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates belonging to the districts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Biswanath.

For assistance and further information, candidates may contact the Recruiting Office (HQ), Shillong helpline number: 0364-2504177 or email at rohqshillong @gmail.com.

Additionally, queries can be raised through the official website: www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

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