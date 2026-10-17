Agoratoli Safari Welcomes Tourists as Kaziranga National Park Opens for the Season

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Jeep safari services in the Agoratoli range of Kaziranga National Park were opened to tourists from across the world on Friday. On the occasion of Maha Shashthi, the sixth day of the Sharadiya Durga Puja celebrations, the Agoratoli range of Kaziranga, one of the important habitats of migratory birds, was opened to tourists.

An inaugural ceremony was organised early on Friday morning by the Kaziranga National Park authorities in collaboration with the Agoratoli Jeep Safari Association. Animesh Saikia, Honorary Director of NEEPCO, cut the ribbon at the entrance gate to formally inaugurate the safari service, while Arun Bighnesh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, performed the traditional ceremonial ritual by breaking a coconut.

Office-bearers of the Jeep Safari Association, locals, and tourists attended the programme.

Following the inauguration, more than a hundred tourists, including a foreign visitor from Sweden, explored the Agoratoli range in jeeps.

On October 3, State Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah opened the Kohora and Bagori ranges of Kaziranga National Park to tourists from across the world.

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