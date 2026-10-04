Assam: Kaziranga National Park opens for 2026-27 Tourism Season

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Welcoming nature lovers and tourists from across the country and abroad, Assam Forest and Environment Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday officially inaugurated the 2026-27 tourism season at the Kohora Range of Kaziranga National Park.

The minister, accompanied by senior forest department officials, expressed hope that tourist footfall in Kaziranga would surpass all previous records this season. Jeep safari services in the park also commenced on Saturday. Meanwhile, elephant safari services are expected to resume within the next 10-20 days after all necessary preparations are completed.

Cabinet Minister Atul Bora and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa were also present along with Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah at the inauguration ceremony of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Thanking all stakeholders for their cooperation in creating a tourist-friendly environment in Kaziranga, Mallabaruah said that, keeping in view the increasing number of tourists, the Forest Department and Tourism Department would continue to work jointly towards improving infrastructure, modernising existing facilities, and introducing new attractions. Emphasising the need to transform the growth of tourism into greater economic opportunities for local people, he said that the government was committed to ensuring that more local residents become involved in tourism-related activities, become self-reliant, and improve their standard of living. The minister also stressed the importance of maintaining the ecological and natural balance of the park alongside the expansion of tourism.

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