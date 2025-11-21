AGP, AKRASU hold crucial meeting on Koch-Rajbongshi ST status demand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A significant meeting between the central leadership of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRASU) is currently underway at Hotel Jahnabi Regency in Bongaigaon, focusing on the long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) categorization.

The discussion is being attended by MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, Barpeta Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Bongaigaon MLA Diptimayee Choudhury, along with several other senior AGP leaders. Representing the Koch-Rajbongshi community, AKRASU President Manoj Roy, General Secretary Baloram Barman, and several top leaders from various Koch-Rajbongshi organizations are participating.

During the meeting, AGP reiterated its support for granting ST status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community along with five other communities. The leaders stressed that their demand was not aimed at affecting the rights of existing ST groups and urged the government to find a balanced solution that ensured justice for all.

AGP leaders stated that while political parties often make promises before elections and forget them afterward, AGP maintained its commitment and would stand firmly with the six communities in their demand for ST categorization.

Speaking on behalf of AKRASU, General Secretary Baloram Barman expressed appreciation for AGP’s stand but issued a clear warning to all political parties. “We are hungry for our rights. Do not try to use us without fulfilling our demands. We are determined that ST categorization of the Koch-Rajbongshi community must be completed before the 2026 elections; otherwise, the consequences will be obvious,” he said.

