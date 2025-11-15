Communist Party of India (CPI) stages protest seeking ST status to six indigenous communities

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The District Unit of CPI staged a protest at Nagaon, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities in Assam and several other issues on Friday. The protesters also demanded a thorough judicial investigation into the unnatural death of Zubeen Garg and swift action to reassure the public. The CPI demanded that Assam be declared a tribal state by granting ST status to the six communities. During the protest, party leaders and activists raised slogans in support of their demands, creating a charged atmosphere. Following the protest, a memorandum containing various demands was submitted to the District Commissioner.

Also Read: Contractual P&RD Workers Hold Sit-in Protest at Manikpur Development Block Office