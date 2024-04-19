AGP candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury files nominations for Barpeta seat

Barpeta: In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, Phani Bhushan Choudhury, AGP candidate from the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, officially filed his nomination on Thursday before the Returning officer of Barpeta, Aayush Garg.

The nomination filing process was preceded by a significant gathering and rally organized by supporters and dignitaries from various political parties, including AGP, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rally commenced at the Barpeta Municipality field and culminated at the Barpeta District Commissioner’s office, where Choudhury submitted his nomination papers.

During the pre-nomination meeting held at the Barpeta Municipality field, prominent leaders such as Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Atul Bora, Kumar Deepak, Biren Baishya, Chandan Brahma, Kamal Kumar Medhi among others, addressed the gathering and expressed their support for Phani Bhushan Choudhury’s candidacy.

Amidst a fervent atmosphere, a massive crowd of approximately 5,000 enthusiastic supporters accompanied Choudhury in the rally as they traversed through the streets of Barpeta to demonstrate their solidarity and endorsement for his candidacy.

