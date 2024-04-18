Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Pradan Baruah, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Pradan Baruah:

A resident of Dhemaji’s Rupnagar, Shri Pradan Baruah, aged 58, is the son of Late Mathura Baruah. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Presently, he holds the position of Member of Parliament for the Lakhimpur Constituency. Baruah also works as an active social worker.

Political Career of Pradan Baruah: Pradan Baruah, an Indian politician, has been serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Lakhimpur constituency from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Baruah clinched a significant victory, defeating his Congress opponent, Anil Borgohain, by an impressive margin exceeding 350,000 votes.

He also served as a MP for Lakhimpur seat in the 16th Lok Sabha, from May- November 2016. His entry into the parliamentary arena came through a by-election held in November 2016, prompted by the resignation of the incumbent MP, Sarbananda Sonowal, who assumed the role of Chief Minister of Assam in May 2016.

Prior to his parliamentary tenure, Baruah held a seat in the Assam Legislative Assembly representing the Dhemaji Assembly constituency (no. 113) in Dhemaji district.

While presently he is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baruah was once affiliated to INC. He transitioned from the Indian National Congress (INC) to the BJP ahead of the 2016 assembly elections, a move he made alongside Himanta Biswa Sarma.