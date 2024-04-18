Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Pradan Baruah, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Pradan Baruah:
A resident of Dhemaji’s Rupnagar, Shri Pradan Baruah, aged 58, is the son of Late Mathura Baruah. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Presently, he holds the position of Member of Parliament for the Lakhimpur Constituency. Baruah also works as an active social worker.
Political Career of Pradan Baruah: Pradan Baruah, an Indian politician, has been serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Lakhimpur constituency from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Baruah clinched a significant victory, defeating his Congress opponent, Anil Borgohain, by an impressive margin exceeding 350,000 votes.
He also served as a MP for Lakhimpur seat in the 16th Lok Sabha, from May- November 2016. His entry into the parliamentary arena came through a by-election held in November 2016, prompted by the resignation of the incumbent MP, Sarbananda Sonowal, who assumed the role of Chief Minister of Assam in May 2016.
Prior to his parliamentary tenure, Baruah held a seat in the Assam Legislative Assembly representing the Dhemaji Assembly constituency (no. 113) in Dhemaji district.
While presently he is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baruah was once affiliated to INC. He transitioned from the Indian National Congress (INC) to the BJP ahead of the 2016 assembly elections, a move he made alongside Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Educational Qualifications of Pradan Baruah: He has earned a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Dibrugarh Polytechnic, Assam, in the year 1985.
Criminal Cases of Pradan Baruah: Pradan Baruah has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Pradan Baruah:
· Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Pradan Baruah has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 70,87,063.35/-
· Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Pradan Baruah has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 92,00,000.
Baruah has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 22,69,660.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Pradan Baruah, the quietly influential MP representing Lakhimpur, has consistently shown deep commitment to public service in his political career. During his 18th Lok Sabha campaign, he reiterated dedication to his constituency, seeking voter support. He outlined his agenda, focusing on ongoing development projects and promising further advancement for the region. He stressed the importance of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, which is a crucial project that makes local connections better.