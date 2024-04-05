AGP candidate Phanibhushan Choudhury confident of winning Barpeta Lok Sabha seat

PATHSALA: AGP candidate Phanibhushan Choudhury is confident of winning in Barpeta Lok Sabha seat. Choudhury claimed that he is stronger than Dulu Ahmed, who is contesting election from Barpeta Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate.

After a meeting held in Bajali, Choudhury said, “I’m stronger than Dulu Ahmed.” Chaudhary also raised doubts about Ahmed’s origins, asking, “Whether Dulu Ahmed is a Madrasi?”

Chaudhary further took aim at Manoranjan Talukdar, suggesting that if Talukdar claimed the BJP’s shield was the AGP, then he would assert that the Congress was using the CPI(M) as a shield. Talukdar was not spared from criticism either, with Choudhury labeling him as weak and lacking support. Amidst the verbal sparring, Choudhary also cast doubt on the validity of Talukdar’s electoral performance, questioning whether Talukdar received the same number of votes as in the previous election in the Sorbhog constituency.

Choudhary targeted Ahmed’s linguistic abilities, questioning whether he possessed the proficiency to speak in Parliament. He also took a swipe at the opposition, alleging a lack of unity among them. “The opposition itself has shown if they have unity among themselves or not,” quoted Choudhary.

Responding to claims by Talukdar that the AGP had been decimated, Choudhary argued that the large turnout at election rallies suggested otherwise, implying that people would not have attended if the AGP truly had collapsed.

Choudhary’s scrutiny extended to the population attending Talukdar’s meetings, suggesting that it indicated the likely outcome of the elections. He also emphasized that there was no alliance in the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, further highlighting the fractured political landscape.

He further said, “The symbol of elephant and lotus is the same, voting for either of it is the same.” Today Choudhury visited various places of Bajali for campaigning.

