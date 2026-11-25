Guwahati: The Kamrup District and Sessions Court on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, convicted Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Jintu Choudhury in the 2007 Narengi murder case involving PWD junior engineer Ajay Deka.

The court acquitted five other co-accused, citing insufficient evidence, while Choudhury's sentence will be announced at a subsequent hearing.

The Kamrup District and Sessions Court delivered its verdict on Wednesday, bringing a major development in the murder case that dates back to July 2007.

Jintu Choudhury, an Asom Gana Parishad leader, was convicted in connection with the killing of Ajay Deka, a junior engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD).

District and Sessions Judge Narayan Upadhyay presided over the proceedings. The court, however, acquitted five other accused, finding insufficient evidence against them.

The five acquitted individuals were Rintu Choudhury, Akan Kumar Das, Amar Thapa, Subhash Roy and Anil Saraniya. One of the accused reportedly died during the course of the trial.

The case relates to the abduction and murder of Ajay Deka in July 2007. Deka was abducted and strangled. His body was subsequently recovered outside the perimeter of the Narengi Army Cantonment in Guwahati, Assam.

Investigators linked the killing to a financial dispute involving ₹6 lakh. The amount was allegedly paid in connection with a promised government railway job through a fraudulent recruitment arrangement.

The case was registered at Dispur Police Station as Case No. 885/2007. The alleged ₹6 lakh payment formed a key part of the case.

However, the court's conviction of Choudhury and acquittal of the five co-accused represent the outcome of the judicial proceedings based on the evidence considered during the trial.

Although Choudhury has been convicted, the quantum of punishment has not yet been pronounced.

The Kamrup District and Sessions Court is expected to take up the sentencing proceedings at a subsequent hearing. The date of that hearing and the specific punishment have not been provided.

The verdict concludes nearly 19 years of proceedings stemming from the July 2007 murder.

The acquittal of the five co-accused and the conviction of Choudhury mark the outcome of the trial involving six individuals, including one who died during the proceedings.