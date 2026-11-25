Sribhumi: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered the body of missing Constable (GD) K. Venu from the Kushiyara River near Steamerghat in Assam's Sribhumi district on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The 75th Battalion jawan was found floating downstream at around 8:20 AM, two days after he went missing while pursuing suspected cattle smugglers.

BSF personnel recovered Venu's body from the midstream of the Kushiyara River near Steamerghat in Sribhumi district at approximately 8:20 AM on Wednesday.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (Mizoram and Cachar Frontier) Ahsan Shahedi confirmed the recovery.

"It was found floating downstream. The midstream of the river is the international border," Shahedi said.

An unnamed BSF official also confirmed the retrieval describing it as sad news for the force.

"Sad news. His dead body has been retrieved from River Kushiyara near Steamerghat, Sribhumi, after it was found floating downstream," the official said.

The body was subsequently sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Venu went missing around 3:10 AM on Monday, November 23, while pursuing suspected cattle smugglers near Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP).

The constable, posted with the BSF's 75th Battalion, was accompanied by Head Constable Jitendra Yadav when they entered the Barak River after four to five suspected cattle smugglers allegedly jumped into the water to evade arrest.

While Yadav managed to swim back safely, Venu was swept away by the river.

His disappearance triggered a search operation involving the BSF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local river police.

The search continued for two days, with security and rescue personnel attempting to locate the missing constable.

Unconfirmed reports of Venu being abducted across the international border also circulated following his disappearance. However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials denied having the missing BSF personnel in their custody.

The recovery on Wednesday brought the search operation to an end, with Venu's body found floating downstream in the river's midstream, which marks the international border.

Following the recovery, authorities sent Venu's remains to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The examination is expected to establish the circumstances and cause of his death.

His mortal remains will be flown to his home state after the post-mortem for cremation with full state honours.