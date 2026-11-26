Guwahati: A Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court on Thursday, November 26, 2026, sentenced Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Jintu Choudhury to life imprisonment for the 2007 murder of Public Works Department junior engineer Ajay Deka in Guwahati.

The court also imposed a ₹10,000 fine and ordered victim compensation following a trial spanning 19 years.

Additional Sessions Judge No. 2 Narayan Upadhyay delivered the sentencing order at the Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court in Guwahati on November 26, a day after Choudhury was convicted on Thursday.

The court sentenced Choudhury to life imprisonment under Section 302 IPC for the murder of Ajay Deka. It also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 and ordered compensation for the victim. According to Special Public Prosecutor Ashim Chamuah, the verdict concluded a 19-year legal battle over the engineer's killing.

Choudhury, identified as the AGP Bajali district president, was the only individual convicted in the case.

The case dates back to July 2007, when PWD junior engineer Ajay Deka was murdered following a financial dispute involving ₹7 lakh. The prosecution case involved an alleged loan-related dispute between the individuals connected to the incident.

Dispur Police Station investigated the murder under Case No. 885/2007. The proceedings continued for approximately 19 years before the court delivered its verdict in November 2026.

The ₹7 lakh financial dispute formed the central background to the murder case.

While the court convicted Choudhury, it acquitted four other accused individuals. The acquitted individuals were Rintu Choudhury, Akan Kumar Das, Amar Thapa and Subhash Roy.

The case initially involved six individuals. According to the supplied case details, one person was convicted, four were acquitted and one died during the proceedings.

The separate outcomes have left the victim's family seeking further legal action over at least one of the acquittals.

Following the verdict, Ajay Deka's spouse expressed an intention to challenge the acquittal of Rintu Choudhury before the Gauhati High Court.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashim Chamuah also addressed reporters about the outcome, including Choudhury's conviction and the acquittal of the four co-accused.

The November 26 sentencing marks the conclusion of the trial court proceedings that began following the 2007 murder.

However, the victim's family has indicated that it intends to pursue a challenge against Rintu Choudhury's acquittal in the Gauhati High Court.

The life sentence against Jintu Choudhury, the ₹10,000 fine and the compensation order represent the court's decision against the convicted AGP leader.

The proposed appeal could bring the acquittal of the co-accused before the higher court.