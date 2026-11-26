Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended Constitution Day 2026 greetings to the people of Assam and India on Thursday, November 26, urging citizens to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional values and strengthen national unity. The Chief Minister's Office of Assam shared the message through its official social media channels from Dispur, Guwahati, marking the 77th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's Constitution Day message focused on the importance of constitutional values, collective responsibility and national unity.

According to the official statement posted by the Chief Minister's Office of Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) on X, the occasion should encourage citizens to strengthen their commitment to the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

The statement read,"May this occasion reaffirm our faith in the values enshrined in the Constitution, strengthen our spirit of unity and inspire us to work collectively towards a stronger Assam and a stronger India."

Through the message, the Assam Chief Minister called on citizens to work together towards the development of the state and the country.

The statement also connected the annual observance with the broader responsibility of preserving constitutional values and promoting unity among citizens.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949.

According to the historical dates provided for the observance, the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, before formally coming into effect on January 26, 1950.

The annual celebration recognises the adoption of the Constitution and promotes awareness of its values among citizens.

The Government of India instituted the annual Constitution Day observance in 2015 following a declaration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative aimed to promote constitutional awareness and encourage citizens to understand and reaffirm their commitment to constitutional principles.

November 26, 2026, marks the 77th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption and the 12th annual Constitution Day observance since the initiative began in 2015.

The occasion provides an opportunity to remember the role of the Constituent Assembly in adopting the Constitution and reflect on the values it enshrines.

For Assam, the Chief Minister's message placed particular emphasis on collective efforts towards building a stronger state alongside a stronger India.

The official statement highlighted unity as an important part of the observance, encouraging people to reaffirm their faith in constitutional values.

Sarma's greetings also linked the national occasion with the aspirations of Assam, making the message relevant to citizens across the state.

As India observes Constitution Day on November 26, the message from the Assam Chief Minister's Office reinforces the importance of constitutional commitment, cooperation and national unity.