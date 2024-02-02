‘AGP poised to regain greater influence in state politics in near future’: Minister Atul Bora

Tezpur: “The populace has shifted away from supporting the Congress party. They plan to abstain from supporting the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi recently visited Assam, but his efforts for justice haven’t resonated with the conscious citizens of Assam. Thus, I implore every booth member to intensify their efforts at the grassroots level to demonstrate the party’s prowess in the forthcoming elections, for the betterment of the nation and in alignment with the nationalist ideals of the AGP. The importance of regional politics has always been there, and it has received a boost in recent times, said minister Atul Bora while attending a party meeting for booth committee in Tezpur on Thursday. Bora further said that undoubtedly, the people of Tezpur have made invaluable contributions to the development of the AGP as a nationalist force. The affection for the AGP still runs deep in the hearts of the people of Tezpur. The AGP is poised to regain greater influence in state politics in the near future.

Attending the meeting, Minister and Executive President of AGP Keshab Mahanta urged the colleagues to empathize with the concerns of the grassroots populace in their respective booths. The coalition government represents the people’s interests, and we must unite in the upcoming elections to ensure the coalition’s victory becomes unstoppable.

Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, general secretaries, central committee Members, and prominent leaders Mahendra Keot and Apurba Bhattacharya, graced the meeting. Also present were presidents, secretaries, and other office bearers from various committees, as well as representatives from sister organizations of AGP and booth committees in Sonitpur district.

Also Read: Assam: Assam Rifles successfully installed Water filtration plant in Dima Hasao

Also Watch: