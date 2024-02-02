Assam: Assam Rifles successfully installed Water filtration plant in Dima Hasao

JAMUGURIHAT: In a significant stride towards community welfare, Assam Rifles successfully completed renovation of building and installation of water filtration plant at Hosanna Orphanage at Dima Hasao on Monday. This initiative, aimed at enhancing the living conditions for the 35 students and 15 staff members at the orphanage, reflects Assam Rifles’ commitment to sustainable development and social responsibility. The water filtration plant ensures access to clean and safe drinking water, promoting the health and well-being of the children and the staff. Assam Rifles has diligently worked to improve infrastructure and contribute to the betterment of communities. The renovation and newly installed water filtration plant at Hosanna Orphanage stands as a testament to the organization’s dedication to creating a positive impact in Dima Hasao district. Orphanage home extends its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders involved, including local authorities, Child welfare committee Chairman Rajat Moni Thaosen & District child protection unit in-charge, Susanta Langthasa, and the dedicated team members who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. The impact of this initiative goes beyond the physical infrastructure, it symbolizes the collaborative efforts towards fostering a healthier and happier community.

Also Read: Book fair arranged by Assam Prakashan Parishad, All Assam Book Publishers concludes in Goalpara

Also Watch: