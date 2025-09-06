AGP to Move Supreme Court Against CAA Cut Off Extension

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP-led government in Assam, on Saturday announced that it will approach the Supreme Court to exempt the state from the Centre’s recent directive extending the cut-off date for immigrant foreigners.

AGP vice-president and former MP Kumar Deepak Das told reporters that the party views the notification as a violation of the Assam Accord, signed on August 15, 1985 after the six-year-long anti-foreigner agitation. “We have decided to file a writ petition before the Supreme Court, asking for exemption of Assam from the order. Any step that seeks to dilute or is against the Assam Accord will be protested vehemently by our party,” he said.

The Centre’s order, issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, allows Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024 to stay without valid travel documents if they fled religious persecution.

This marks a significant departure from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which had fixed December 31, 2014 as the cut-off date for such immigrants to be eligible for citizenship. The new directive effectively extends the entry deadline by another decade, a move critics argue will directly affect Assam.

Das emphasised that the AGP still has “full faith in the judiciary” and is confident the Supreme Court will rule in Assam’s favour. He further clarified that no decision has yet been taken on whether the AGP will continue as a constituent of the NDA alliance.

The AGP had earlier filed a writ petition before the apex court seeking Assam’s exemption from the CAA, which remains sub judice. With the latest order, the party has reiterated its stand that Assam cannot bear the additional burden of illegal immigration.