AGP's Dharmeswar Roy Files Nomination for Bajali Assembly Constituency

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Dharmeswar Roy formally entered the Assam Assembly Election 2026 on Monday, filing his nomination for the Bajali constituency at the District Commissioner's office in Pathsala.

Roy was accompanied by party workers and supporters during the filing, with the atmosphere around the DC office remaining charged as backers gathered to show solidarity with their candidate.

Speaking to the media after submitting his papers, Roy struck a confident note, saying the people of Bajali are fully aware of whom to support and how to cast their votes responsibly.

The turnout of grassroots workers alongside Roy was being read by his camp as a positive sign of ground-level organisation ahead of what is expected to be a competitive contest.

Polling for the Bajali constituency, along with all 126 Assembly seats across Assam, is scheduled for April 9, 2026.

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