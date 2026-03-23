BAJALI: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Ranjit Deka resigns after ticket denial

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) vice president Dr. Ranjit Deka has resigned from the party after being denied a ticket ahead of the upcoming elections.

His resignation has sparked fresh discussions about internal dissatisfaction within the regional party.

In a formal letter addressed to the party leadership, Deka announced that he is stepping down from his primary membership as well as from all responsibilities he held within AGP. He cited personal reasons, ideological differences, and changing political circumstances as key factors behind his decision. Deka, who had been associated with AGP for a long period, expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received during his tenure.

However, he also indicated that recent developments within the party had left him disillusioned. He emphasized that his decision was not made under pressure but was the result of careful consideration. Political observers believe that the denial of a party ticket played a significant role in his resignation. Sources suggest that Deka was expecting a nomination from the Bajali constituency but was overlooked in the final list of candidates. His exit adds to a growing list of leaders who have recently distanced themselves from AGP, raising concerns about unity within the party ranks ahead of the elections.

While Deka has not yet announced his next political move, speculation is rife that he may either join another party or contest independently. His resignation could influence local political dynamics, particularly in Bajali, where he has maintained a considerable support base.

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